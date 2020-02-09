Home

SCOTT FUNERAL HOME - Lake Placid
504 W Interlake Blvd
Lake Placid, FL 33852
(863) 465-4134
William James McLain


1939 - 2020
William James McLain Obituary
William James McLain, 80, of Lake Placid, formally of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Lake Placid, FL. He was born on April 15, 1939 in Grinnell, Iowa. He was a veteran serving his country in the US Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Lori Murphy (Keith); son, Scott McLain (Stacey); grandchildren, Melissa Murphy, Kendall McLain; brother, Roger McLain (Dolores). A service will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, FL 863-465-4134.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020
