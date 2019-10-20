Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1 North State Road 7
Pompano Beach, FL 330634552
(954) 972-7340
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home
Margate, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home
Margate, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Pompano Beach, FL
View Map
William Joseph Brown


1931 - 2019
William Joseph Brown Obituary
After a hard fought battle with aggressive cancer William Joseph Brown passed away on October 17th, 2019 at the age of 87.

His wife Delores Lass predeceased him on April 7, 2012. He leaves behind his sons Doug, Curt and wife Gigi and grandsons Jason and Tyler, and their daughters Lisa, Susan and husband Bruce Eberst and granddaughter Julia.

Bill is also survived by his sister Beverly Burwell.

Bill was born on November 15th 1931 in Uniontown, PA to George C and Bertha Brown. Bill joined the army where he served his country proudly in the Korean War as a sergeant.

Bill went on to play professional baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league organization. He then moved to Florida in 1958 and eventually started Margate Plumbing Company. Bill was also a Margate city councilman, American Legion and Margate Khoury League baseball manager for 10 plus years.

The family would especially like to thank Dr. Velez and the oncology staff of Holy Cross Hospital for their compassionate care.

A memorial service with be held at Kraeer Funeral Home in Margate on Tuesday, October 22nd between 2-4 and 6-8. Funeral mass will be held October 23rd at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Pompano Beach at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers Bill's wishes were to make a donation to in his name.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019
