1/1
William Mel McCaffery
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Mel McCaffery, 62, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away on November 11, 2020 following a three-year battle with cancer. Born April 3, 1958 to the late John and Joan McCaffery, Bill grew up in Harrington Park, N.J., and received his undergraduate degree, with honors, from Case Western Reserve University. After graduating with honors from Baylor College of Medicine, he worked for three decades in South Florida as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Bill's sharp wit, uproarious laugh and commanding intellect will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bill is a beloved brother of John McCaffery (Cynthia), Gerard McCaffery (Lynne), Mary McCaffery, Gregory McCaffery (Julie) and Joan Anne Kupersmith (Ken) and a cherished uncle of six nieces and four nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be sent to Pridelines, 6360 NE 4th Court, Miami, FL 33138, or by donating online at pridelines.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 13, 2020
Bill took great care with all of his patients, including one of my young sons. He was very highly regarded and respected. RIP Bill, you've earned it.
Lynn
Coworker
November 13, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Bill. He was a wonderful man, mentor and friend. I loved to hear his stories, especially the ones that made him
laugh. He will be greatly missed by many. This is a picture was taken on 11/12/11.
Vicki Tramazzo
Friend
November 13, 2020
He was a good person and a great friend. I’ll miss my theater buddy always❤
Susan Arcoleo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved