William Mel McCaffery, 62, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away on November 11, 2020 following a three-year battle with cancer. Born April 3, 1958 to the late John and Joan McCaffery, Bill grew up in Harrington Park, N.J., and received his undergraduate degree, with honors, from Case Western Reserve University. After graduating with honors from Baylor College of Medicine, he worked for three decades in South Florida as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Bill's sharp wit, uproarious laugh and commanding intellect will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bill is a beloved brother of John McCaffery (Cynthia), Gerard McCaffery (Lynne), Mary McCaffery, Gregory McCaffery (Julie) and Joan Anne Kupersmith (Ken) and a cherished uncle of six nieces and four nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be sent to Pridelines, 6360 NE 4th Court, Miami, FL 33138, or by donating online at pridelines.org
.