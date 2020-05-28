William Merkle
William (Bill) Merkle, 80, of Hollywood, passed away May 24, 2020. An active member of Nativity Catholic Church, Eucharistic Minister, Knights of Columbus, Council 4851 and a U.S. Marine Veteran. Survived by wife Barbara; daughter Catherine (Jeff) Stine; sons William (Kimberly) and John (Liz); brothers Kenneth (Grace) and Robert (Melissa); grandchildren Jeffrey, Nicole, Johnathan, Samantha, William, Caitlyn, Liam, Tara, Richard, Myrcella and Claire; great grandchildren Luca and McKenzie. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Nativity Catholic Church or to Respect Life. Memorial Mass Saturday, May 30, 2020, 12 noon at Nativity Catholic Church, 5220 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
Nativity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
