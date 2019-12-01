Home

William Minucci


1953 - 2019
William Minucci Obituary
William A. Minucci, 66, of Lighthouse Point passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Bill was born on March 25, 1953 in Brooklyn, New York the son of the late Benjamin and Lillian Minucci. Bill loved being with his family and his sweetheart Noelle. Animals were an important part of Bill's life. Dogs were always treated as family, not pets. Bill enjoyed eating out, parties, dancing, fishing, and clamming. The highlight of every day was Dunkin' Donuts coffee and M&M's. Surviving Bill is his sister Diane Geary, brother-in-law Lee Geary, nephew Christopher Minucci, great nieces Angela Minucci and Christina Minucci, and his sweetheart Noelle Ryan. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Oceanside, NY and Bill will be laid to rest with his parents at Calvary Cemetery in Maspeth, NY. A Celebration of his life will be held in Boca Raton Florida sometime in December. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019
