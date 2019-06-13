William Nye, 86, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife, Carol, by his side on May 29th, 2019. Born Sept. 21st, 1932, in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late William and Trina (DeBoer) Nye. He was an Army Veteran and was assigned to the Military Police. Bill was a longtime resident of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, where he owned and operated the very successful Woodcliff Greenhouses for over 50 years. Upon retiring to Florida, he pursued his love for fishing, traveling, and he and his wife spent many enjoyable hours cruising on their boat. Bill was a generous, kind, witty and compassionate person -- a friend to all who knew him. He will be missed by many. In addition to his wife, Carol (Keating), he is survived by a son, William of Rivervale, NJ; a daughter, Linda Pedersen of Sun City, CA; stepson, Tom Keating of Lake Worth; stepdaughter, Lauren Ryerson of Palm Beach Lakes; a sister, Grace Stockwood of NC and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers John and Henry, and a sister, Jean. A private family service is planned. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary