William Perry Obituary
William Perry (88) passed on December 13, 2019. Born in Monticello, Florida, and longtime resident of Miami and Broward County, William was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments at his home in Inverrary, Lauderhill. William worked at City National Bank of North Miami. Starting as a janitor, he worked for over 43 years, eventually promoted to the banks first black teller, head teller, and ultimately retiring as a Vice President. He is known best for his stock tips and advice on real estate. He is survived by his wife, Beulah Perry, two sons Michael and William Perry, grandchild Brittney, and step-children Sandra, Angela, Randy, Nollis, and Jennifer. Viewing: 12/21/19, 4:00 - 7:00 PM; Funeral Service: 12/22/19: 1:00 PM; Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 2401 Southwest 64th Avenue, Davie, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 17, 2019
