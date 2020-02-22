|
|
Dania Beach, Florida – After a long illness, Capt. William (Bill) Prescott, born February 6, 1951, in Salem, Massachusetts, died on Saturday, February 15, nine days after his 69th Birthday. He was the loving son of the late Elizabeth Dolan Prescott. Bill was a state champion swimmer and a competitive springboard diver in his youth. He attended St. John's Preparatory School and Salem State University. Bill left Salem for a military career and was a Viet Nam war veteran. After the war, he pursued his passion for flying and eventually moved to Southern Florida, which he enjoyed as a base for his long, satisfying career as an airline captain. He loved scuba diving and fishing, Corvettes, fishing, motorcycles, airplanes, fishing, and crossword puzzles. Bill loved to read and talk and was a life-long history buff.
Bill has joined his daughter, Betsey, and is survived by his beautiful remaining daughter, Julianna, his granddaughter, Laura Maureen, and his sisters, Patricia and Beth, nieces and nephews and his many friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2020