Surrounded by his devoted wife June and family, William "Bill" passed away peacefully at age 91, on June 21, 2020. It was appropriate it was on Father's Day as Bill was the shining example of an exemplary father to Karen, Janie, Susie, Patty, Jimmy, Billy, grandfather to 11 and great-grandfather. He also was a loving and devoted husband to his lifelong sweetheart, June Meyer Kelbe. They began their love story after meeting in the Wauwatosa (WI) High School band and they married Oct. 20, 1950.



Born in Milwaukee, WI August 8, 1928 Bill was a proud School of Engineering Alumnus of the University of Wisconsin where he played Trumpet in the Marching Band. Music was his passion. He played in or led a band, specializing in the Big Band sound until the age of 89. He enjoyed his many years singing in the Chancel Choir at First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale ( where he also served as a Deacon). The young singers of Florida Singing Sons benefited from his mentorship.



Moving from Wisconsin to Ft. Lauderdale in 1964 Bill founded and was President of Florida Buckets Inc., a company that contributed to the growth of Broward County. After his retirement, he alongside June volunteered for many years at The Poverello Center. Known for his kindness, selflessness, and sense of humor (as well as a love of sports, jigsaw puzzles, Pepsi, and ice cream) he was revered and admired by family and friends.



June, his wife of 70 years, will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his son Billy. A celebration will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store