William Richard McMahon, born November 3, 1931, graduated from Northwestern University and married his high school sweetheart in Chicago in 1953. He and his wife Claire resided in Oak Park, Illinois until moving to Wilton Manors in 1969, where they built a house and have lived for over fifty years. He died peacefully on Sunday January 5th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family - and is survived by his wife Claire, daughter Robin, and grandson Spencer. On line condolences can be shared at [email protected], Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 11, 2020