William Ray ("Bill") Spade, 79, died peacefully at his home in Oakland Park, Florida, on February 7, 2020. Bill was born on May 7, 1940 to Raymond Birney Spade and Maryruth Ealy Spade in Detroit, Michigan. Bill spent many happy years of his childhood in Austinburg, Ohio, with his parents and two sisters, June Spade Graves and Ruth Spade Binns. The family moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1955. Bill often said that the best thing his parents ever did for him was to move to Fort Lauderdale. He loved the city. He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1959. He was a proud Flying L. While in high school, Bill spent a memorable weekend in Havana, Cuba in July 1957, during the Communist Revolution, inadvertently witnessing a firing squad. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Eva Abele, in 1961 and they moved to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where Bill attended the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a proud Golden Eagle and followed Southern Miss football his entire life, taking special pleasure in the achievements of Ray Guy and Brett Favre. During his summers in college, Bill worked as a roughneck on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and enjoyed telling stories of his adventures there. Bill graduated with a B.A. in History in 1963 and moved back to Fort Lauderdale, buying the house in the Corals section of Oakland Park that he lived in until his death. Bill was a history teacher in the Broward County Public Schools from 1964 to 1973, and earned an M.A. in Education from Florida Atlantic University in 1968. In 1974, Bill began work at Nova Southeastern University in what later became the Huizenga College of Business & Entrepreneurship. He worked there for 44 years, retiring in 2018. For many years he was the manager of corporate and government relations. His specialty was developing on-site MBA programs for working people at corporate sites around the United States. Through Bill's efforts, Nova Southeastern HCBE developed over 800 on-site MBA programs with major corporations such as Westinghouse, Lucent Technologies, American Express, Rockwell International, Royal Caribbean, GTE, Honeywell, Bell South, and Rubbermaid, and government agencies such as NASA, generating more than $300 million in revenue for the University. Bill was beloved by his colleagues at Nova and in the later years of his career, he truly enjoyed serving as a mentor to his younger colleagues. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman his entire life. He loved deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, tennis, racquetball, and golf. Some of his happiest memories were the times he spent on the ocean and playing tennis and racquetball at Holiday Park. He was also an avid traveler, traversing the United States on business for 35 years (by 2009 he had logged over 2 million airline miles on Nova business), and enjoying many memorable trips to Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. Bill loved music (Johnny Cash was his favorite), flowers (especially Hibiscus and Orchids), reading the Sun Sentinel, rooting for the Miami Dolphins, and watching the CBS Evening News and Dr. Pol. Bill is survived by his loving sons Eric Spade and William Spade Jr. (for whom he was a legend), his ex-wife and lifelong friend, Eva Abele Spade Bixler, his daughters-in-law Cara Frank and Karen Kanjian, his grandchildren Jack and Anna Spade and Aidan and Zia Frank, his nieces Sherri Kruse, and Jaime and Kylie Binns, and his brother-in-law Jim Binns. Bill's ashes will be spread in his beloved Atlantic Ocean off Fort Lauderdale beach. A celebration of life party will be held from 3 - 7 p.m. on April 4, 2020 in the Point Room at the B Ocean Resort, 1140 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Anyone wishing to remember or honor Bill is encouraged to make a donation to the HCBE Dean's Excellence Fund in Memory of William Spade (Nova Southeastern University, P.O. Box 2217, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33303), Friends of Birch State Park, Inc., 3109 East Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33304, or the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 North Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020