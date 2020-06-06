William R. Stewart
William R Stewart, 92, former Production Manager at Fort Lauderdale News Sun Sentinel, resident of Pompano Beach, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 30, 2020. Predeceased by sons David and Daniel. Survived by wife of 72 years Geri, son Bill Stewart, daughter Celia Sweet, and their spouses. Also survived by six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Pop was deeply loved will be missed by all his family and friends.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 6, 2020.
