"BLESSED ARE THE PURE IN HEART FOR THEY SHALL SEE GOD". Mathew 5:8



On Thursday, May 7th, 2020, William was called by his loving father to come live in his heavenly home prepared just for him. If ever there was an example of a gentle soul and giving spirit, it was William. If you asked for anything he owned, He would probably offer it to you. He spent his life caring for his mother, and then learned to live a peaceful life on his own . He loved sports and all the New York Yankee teams. He worked at Publix for 20 years as a bagger and greeter until his retirement two years ago. God appointed guardian angels Sharon and Bob Brody to guide him through his advanced Parkinson's and Dementia. They appeared through friendships at his job and became lifelong friends. He attended Bible studies at different churches with friends but was a member of and attended and loved the Pink church. He had a childlike belief in God and all the friends he made throughout his life. One of his most prized possessions was his drawer filled with red shirts awarded to him by the Red Cross for donating a total of 20 gallons of blood. He had a close relationship with his sister Barbara living in Virginia. The love they had for each other was obvious. He Is survived by his sister Barbara and 15 nieces and nephews plus many many friends. William touched the heart of all who were fortunate to know him with his gentle smile and sweet spirit. He is pre-deceased by his parents, a sister Alice, and a brother John. He will be laid to rest at Pinecrest cemetery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida beside his mother at a later date. He lived a life worth living.



