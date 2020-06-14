William Roy Winterkamp
William (Bill) Roy Winterkamp, 62 years old, and resident of Florida, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Bill worked as a pressman for the Fort Lauderdale News/Sun-Sentinel for over twenty years. To know Bill was to appreciate his sense of humor that was sure, to make you laugh! He loved the beach, his dog Brody, and a good pizza! Bill is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindy; son William Jr., daughters Lisa and Jennifer, grandchildren Trevor and Lily, mother Josta, and many other loving relatives. He is preceded in death by his father, Willy. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, in celebration of Bill's life, a donation can be made to Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.
1 entry
June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
