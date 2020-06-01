William Saunders White III
W.S. White III of Hialeah, FL, passed away on May 21, 2020 at the age of 91. He served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War; worked 40 years for Miami-Dade County as a land surveyor; loved to cook; and was an avid fisherman. William was predeceased by his wife Barbara of 67 years and is survived by his son Danny (Cindy) White; his daughter Debra White; his four grandchildren, Jessica (Patrick) O'Brien; Vanessa White Parker; Daniel Saunders White; Kevin (Meghan) White; and his seven great grandchildren Dallas, Dylan, Kai, Jason, Rylee, Melody, & Daxton.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
Remember the good memories and time will help you heal. Remembering you and your family today and years to come. It was nice to know you Mr. White R.I.P.
Dean Tina
Friend
May 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. As time goes by your memories will cause you to break out in a random smile.
Suzanne Boisvert Surles
Friend
May 31, 2020
Dad I love u and are so missed but now you with mom again and wish you well I love you both may you RIP
Debra White
Family
May 31, 2020
Sincere condolences from our family to yours. We hope all your happy memories fill your heart in these difficult days. I know he will be missed very much by all. Love, Peggy,Emo and the boys xo
Peggy Betancourt
Family
