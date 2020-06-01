Remember the good memories and time will help you heal. Remembering you and your family today and years to come. It was nice to know you Mr. White R.I.P.
W.S. White III of Hialeah, FL, passed away on May 21, 2020 at the age of 91. He served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War; worked 40 years for Miami-Dade County as a land surveyor; loved to cook; and was an avid fisherman. William was predeceased by his wife Barbara of 67 years and is survived by his son Danny (Cindy) White; his daughter Debra White; his four grandchildren, Jessica (Patrick) O'Brien; Vanessa White Parker; Daniel Saunders White; Kevin (Meghan) White; and his seven great grandchildren Dallas, Dylan, Kai, Jason, Rylee, Melody, & Daxton.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 1, 2020.