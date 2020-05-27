William T. "Bill" Reilly
1936 - 2020
On May 19th, 2020, William "Bill" T. Reilly, born on July 12, 1936, was welcomed home to Heaven. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late William T. Reilly, Sr. and Clara Everett. His brother, Bernard, is deceased, he is survived by his sister, Mary Miller, his wife of 60 years Ann Marie, his daughter Cynthia, his son William Patrick (Cathy), daughter Loretta, daughter Crystal (Greg). His eight grandchildren: Shannon, Courtney (Chris), Sean (Marissa), Reilly (Jourdain), McKenzie, Braedon, Grant and Jade and one great grandson, Islan.

Bill served in the Army and was very patriotic. He had his own home building business, Reilly Homes, for over 40 years. He was an outstanding athlete. He pitched softball, bowled, played racquetball, tennis, horseshoes, snowmobiling. He had a very competitive spirit. He was a member of the Rotary Club for over 30 years, and accomplished many community projects. He loved to hunt and fish and was a life member of the Mid-County Rod & Gun Club.

He was a Lector at Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park until he moved to Weston, Florida in December 2018. His last words were "I want to go home"....and so he did. He is now one of God's most respected Angels as he lived his life to serve. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who loved him.

A celebration of life with be held a future date. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Catholic Hospice, 14875 NW 77th Avenue, Miami Lakes, Florida 33014

Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
May 26, 2020
Such a dynamic man your dad was Crystal. My condolences to the whole family. Enjoyed knowing him as a fellow Rotarian in LaGrange, his spirit was contagious.
Kathleen Williams
Kathleen Wilkiams
