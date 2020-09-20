1/1
William "Eric" Townsend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Townsend, 49, passed away peacefully after a short illness in Boulder, CO on August 25, 2020 with his mother at his side. He was the son of William and Lila Townsend of Margate, FL.

Eric was a graduate of Coconut Creek High School class of 1989. He loved to surf, skateboard, and snowboard. He was a creative chef, played guitar and drums, and enjoyed drawing caricatures and architectural drawings. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Lila Townsend, and his brother Byron and wife Sarah, of Maui, HI.

A memorial was held in Boulder by a community of friends. A memorial will be held in Margate, FL at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved