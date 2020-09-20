Eric Townsend, 49, passed away peacefully after a short illness in Boulder, CO on August 25, 2020 with his mother at his side. He was the son of William and Lila Townsend of Margate, FL.



Eric was a graduate of Coconut Creek High School class of 1989. He loved to surf, skateboard, and snowboard. He was a creative chef, played guitar and drums, and enjoyed drawing caricatures and architectural drawings. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Lila Townsend, and his brother Byron and wife Sarah, of Maui, HI.



A memorial was held in Boulder by a community of friends. A memorial will be held in Margate, FL at a future date.



