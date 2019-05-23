Willis Dwain "Bubba" Hunkins passed away on May 18, 2019 peacefully at his home on his 89th birthday from pulmonary fibrosis. Dwain was born in Nebraska and very proud of it. He was in the Airforce from 1948 to 1952 and stationed in Miami, FL. He attended Clemson University and Illinois State University majoring in History and Economics. Dwain's passion was to become a teacher after school but instead he followed his family down to Florida. This is where Dwain got into the insurance business and met his wife of 53 years, Rebecca Magee Hunkins. After retiring Dwain sought part time work as support staff for Fred Hunter Funeral Home. He always said that Fred Hunter's really put a shine on his Golden Years and he made some great friends. Dwain is survived by his wife, 6 children; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.Memorial service will be held at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home on Taft Street in Hollywood, FL. Sunday, May 26th at 2:00 pm. Dwain had requested no flowers but rather donations to his favorite charities; s and/or Boys Town Omaha, Nebraska. Please visit www.fredhunters.com to leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary