Willis "Bud" Magly died peacefully at his home in Plantation, Florida, on July 5, 2020 at the age of 86.
Bud is survived by his wife Ruth Magly, his children Lori Dudman (Will-husband), Dennis Magly (Debbie-wife); grand-children, Laura Spivack (Neal-husband), Tim Magly (Jacque-fiancé'), great-grandchildren, Brooke and Dylan Spivack. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Junker and Jean Fuller.
Bud was born on May 29, 1935 in Cincinnati. Ohio, to Willis and Helen Magly. He graduated from Colerain High School in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Ruthie, in 1954. They had two children, Dennis and Lori. After moving to Florida in 1959, Bud worked for McArthur Dairy. He then went to Eastern Airlines where he worked until retirement. After retirement, he went on to work at Ace Educational and then retired for good. His children remember their father as a loving/generous/sweet man who encouraged them in life and was beside them in everything they did.
Bud was a Jack of All Trades/Master of a Few. He was a generous/loving/dedicated man who loved life and was passionate about his family. He was an active and dedicated member of Plantation Presbyterian Church and was a lifetime Mason with the McMakin Lodge in Mount Healthy, Ohio.
A funeral is scheduled for July 8, 2020 with a visitation with the family from 10:00 – 12:00 and service at 12:00 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 2401 S.W. 64th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33317. Dr. David Massey will officiate the ceremony. There is limited attendance due to the Corona Virus. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bud's honor to Vitas (Hospice) or a charity of your choice
. The family would like to thank the Vitas caregivers for their care and dedication.