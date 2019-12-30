|
It is with a heavy heart that our family is announcing the passing of our angel Wilma DeMoss Drainer on December 25, 2019. She was born February 7, 1925 in Grafton located in the great state of West Virginia. She and her husband moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1952, and her late husband, Dr. William C. Drainer, who worked as an educator for the Broward County Schools for over 35 yeas, finishing his career as Superintendent of Broward Schools. Mom was involved in many clubs in the Plantation Community and was devoted member of Plantation United Methodist Church. She was a member and past president of the Helen Hoffman "friends" of the library, member of the Plantation Womens Club and Plantation Museum,and the Plantation Methodist Women Club. She loved her community and everyone loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Jill Drainer, retired p.e. teacher for the Broward County Schools and a son, William Ward Drainer, retired F.H.P., one daughter-in-law, Connie Drainer of Lake Placid, FL, two sisters-in-law, Maxine DeMoss of Ahens, Ohio, and Dorothy Drainer Wiley of Vero Beach, FL. She is also survived by various nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Helen Hoffman Library or Plantation United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, 2 PM at Lauderdale Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life at Plantation United Methodist Church will be announced at a later date. A funeral procession will leave from T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, Florida 33317 on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:30 pm going to Lauderdale Memorial Park located at 2200 SW 4 Ave Ft. Lauderdale, FL for graveside services at 2:00 PM. Funeral arrangments by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 954-587-6888 www.tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 30, 2019