Wilma Killoren
Wilma "Wendy" Killoren, 97, of Pompano Beach, Florida, left us peacefully to be with the Lord, on September 22, 2020.

She lived a full and rewarding life, and enjoyed many friends in John Knox Village.

Wendy was predeceased by her husband Donald in 2005. She leaves her son Don Jr. "Gene" and his wife Ellen, and their children Kerry, Katie, and Patrick and grandchildren, Reagan, Torin, and Maggie.

She was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed being active in her Church, St. Henrys and at St. Vincent DePaul.

She was a true friend to all that knew her and she will be missed by all.

A Funeral Mass is Scheduled for 10 AM on September 28th at St. Henry Catholic Church located at 1500 S. Andrews Ave, Pompano FL following by a burial service at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 200 West Copans Rd, Pompano Beach.

Arrangements entrusted to Kraeer Funeral Home, Pompano Beach, FL. (954) 784-4000

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer Funeral Home
200 West Copans Rd
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 784-4000
