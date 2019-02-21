Dr. Winifred Lee Dickinson "Winnie", 82, of Davie, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach. She was born in Boston, MA, and moved to Florida in 1946. She attended University of Michigan, Florida State and University of Miami. Her studies culminated with a doctorate in education. She began her career as a teacher and retired as the Director of vocational and technology education for the Broward County Public School system. In her free time, she loved gardening, black jack and mahjong. She is most well known in her community for her garden goose, who had an elaborate wardrobe, and was a conversation piece for all. She was very generous and donated to many charitable organizations but always had a fondness for animals. She kept a variety of animal food on hand and fed any and all species who visited her home. She is survived by her brother Lawrence Feingold and Niece, Lori Roach of the Bahamas, Niece Moira Buxbaum of California, nephews Robert Buxbaum and David Buxbaum of New Hampshire, and sister-in-law Betty Buxbaum. Other family members include Peter Melas, Mabel Melas, Manny Melas, Lori Melas and Adrian Melas. She will be laid to rest at Hollywood Memorial Gardens, (east garden, Star of David) 6501 Taft Street, Hollywood, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.baarkbahamas.com or to an animal . Please visit www.allcounty.com to share stories & Photos. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary