Winona Jane Brown

Winona Jane Brown Obituary
Winona Jane Brown 88 passed away at her home July 19, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Haines City, Fl and moved to Pompano Beach when she was 13.

She is survived by her Daughter Diane Rothenberg, son-in-law Gary, Son Larry Brown, daughter-in-law Debbie, her Grandchildren, Heather Gordon, Tommy McWhorter, Jeremy Brown, Charlie Brown, Christopher Brown and Great Grandchildren, Connor Gordon, Maddox McWhorter and Gianna Vega.

Always the happiest person and saw the best in everyone and everything. She will be terribly missed by all that new and loved her.

A Celebration of her Life will be held from 5 to 8pm at the home of Gary and Diane Rothenberg. Donations can be made to her favorite charity, The .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 24, 2019
