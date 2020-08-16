On August 10th, 2020, Winston Menish died peacefully at the age of 88. Win was born to Angus, a railroad conductor, and Beulah, a housewife, in Kansas. After graduating with a degree in Architecture from Kansas State in 1955, he entered the Navy through the Officer Candidate School (OCS) Program and proudly served for 3 years. He married Sharon in 1958, and moved to Brooklyn, NY to study at Pratt Institute earning a Master's Degree in Industrial Design. He spent much of his early career in the construction industry. In 1970, Win, Sharon and their two children moved to South Florida. He transitioned to furniture design in the 1990's and then began a new career teaching at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. It was as a teacher, Win often said, that he found his calling in life. He taught at the Art Institute for approximately 15 years. After losing his beloved wife in 2011, and undergoing triple bypass heart surgery, Win filled his days with art classes, watching movies and sharing time with family and friends. Two of his favorite movies were Casablanca (1942) and Midnight Run (1988). Win maintained a cheerful demeanor as a retiree and beloved grandfather. Win is survived by his son Marc, daughter-in-law, Jun, their daughters Clara and Emma, his daughter Misty, son-in-law Ken, and their daughters, Tiffany and Kristen. A memorial service will be held in the future when gatherings of loved ones becomes more feasible.



