Winston Davis, 79, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Winston was born in Trelawny, Jamaica to Eric and Frances Davis on July 29, 1940. He was married to Arman Davis. He received his Bachelor's degree from Barry University and Masters from Phoenix University. He worked as a Specialty Critical Care Registered Nurse for Memorial Regional Hospital for approximately 25 years. Before coming to America, he served in the British World Airforce as a Morse Coder where he received several honors and achievements. Winston is survived by his wife Arman of 46 years, children, grandchildren, brother and sister. Services will be held via livestream at 3 pm on Tuesday, June 2nd. The link is: https://www.fredhunters.com/page/live-webcasting and the password is FredHunters2020. The family of Winston Davis wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all who helped him through this journey.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 1, 2020.