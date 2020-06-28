Xenia Neckles Tangalakis, born in the Bronx, NY on January 31, 1926, passed away in her home on June 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Charles H. Tangalakis and her four siblings. They lived in NY among a close network of extended family, and moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1971.



In Greek, Xenia means hospitality. It would be hard to find somebody so perfectly suited to her name. She was a woman of unbelievable determination, dignity, and appreciation of life who enjoyed every day with optimism and enthusiasm. She lived life to its fullest, despite physical limitations. She was always there to help others, and never wanted to be a burden to others. She was beloved by all and maintained her independence throughout her life.



Xenia served her church and her community in countless ways. A proud accomplishment was the founding of Loving Stitches, a group of women who meet monthly to knit and crochet blankets for babies being introduced to the church. It was later expanded to making blankets, hats, and walker bags for the elderly and sick at local hospitals.



She was active in St. Demetrios and served on multiple councils and committees. A testament to her church and community involvement was the honor of receiving the Archangel Michael Award from the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta. Other memberships include Papanicolaou Cancer Research, Ladies Philoptochos Society, St. Demetrios Parish Council, Greek Festival, Daughters of Penelope, Agape Club, etc. Her great joy was to greet every parishioner who came to worship. Her beautiful spirit will always guide those she left behind.



She is survived by her three children, Betty Rigberg (Corey), Susan Oliver (Gordon), and Harry Tangalakis, and her grandchildren, Daniel, Stephanie, and Joshua, as well as her dear sister-in-law, Helen Neckles, numerous nieces and nephews, and her loving church family.



Visitation will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 820 NE 14 Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Internment at Forest Lawn Cemetery 200 W Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.



Due to COVID regulations, masks are required and physical contact is restricted. A celebration of this precious life will be at a later date.



