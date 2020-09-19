Hillsboro Beach, Florida. Yolanda Victoria Cobban passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. Born on January 23rd 1934 in New York, NY Yolanda was the daughter of Malta and David Rotman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard A. Cobban. She is survived by her brother, Arthur Rotman, her daughter Karen L. Walsh and her husband Richard F. Walsh as well as her son Richard J. Cobban and his wife Theresa A. Cobban. In addition, she leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Yolanda will be interred at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. A memorial service will be held at a later date, the family asks that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude's Research Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store