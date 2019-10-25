|
Yvonne D'Aubert Bachman, 75, passed away on October 23, 2019, with her family by her side in Plantation, Florida.
Yvonne was born on September 21, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Ambrose & Helen D'Aubert. She is survived by her loving husband, Russell; children Danielle, Taylor, and their spouses, Brian and Rita; grandchildren Brady, Peyton, Carter, and Tucker; and sisters Diane and Elaine. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Trevor.
Yvonne was most fond of spoiling her grandchildren, and playing bridge and having lunch with her many girlfriends.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale (401 S.E. 15th Ave.). In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Peace of Heart Community, an innovative group home experience for those with autism (https://www.pohc.org/get-involved/donate/).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2019