Alexander-Levitt Funerals & Cremations
8135 W. McNab Road
Tamarac, FL 33321
954-721-2500
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Alexander-Levitt Funerals & Cremations
8135 W. McNab Road
Tamarac, FL
Zelda L. Watton Obituary
Passed away August 25, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Gerald S. Watton. Loving mother of Samuel (Kim), Michael (Debra) and the late Mark Watton. Proud grandmother of Jerry (Alyssa), Alex, Alyse, Elaine, Melissa, Jacob and Erin Watton and great-grandmother of Rylan and Sophia. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends. Funeral service, Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 AM at Alexander Levitt Funeral Home, 8135 W. McNab Road, Tamarac, FL. Interment in NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019
