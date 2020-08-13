Roy E. (Eddie) Harvey, 90, of Milford DE, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 surrounded by his children after a long battle with cancer. He was born on June 12, 1930 in (Filbert) Redstone, Fayette County, PA. to parents Dennis James Harvey and Hulda Harvey.



He moved at a young age to Washington DC. He joined the US Navy on March 15th, 1950 and served on the USS Quincy. Roy then worked for the District of Columbia Government for 20 years as a Pipefitter/Plumber Foreman. After he retired, he owned and operated Harvey's Plumbing & Heating in Georgetown, DE. Roy moved to Hanes City, FL for about 20 years, then moved back to Delaware. Roy was an avid golfer and loved to travel and play pool.



He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his first wife Marie Suzanne Harvey, and his son Gary E Harvey, and his second wife Colleen Harvey.



He is survived by his daughters Ann Johnson and Christine Jones, his grandson Joshua Johnson, his stepchildren Fred Taylor, Connie White, and Myra Hudson, and his sister Dorothy Chapman. Roy will be laid to rest beside his first wife Suzanne in Georgetown DE.



There will be a private funeral service held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vitas Hospice Healthcare in Georgetown, DE in memory of his name.

