1/
William Gray "Bill" McCafferty
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Was born on May 18,1951 and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug 5, 2020.

He was preceeded in death by his mother Marie McCafferty father William McCafferty and sisterLisa Jefferson. He is survived by his companionSabrina Moose and long time friend Loraine Mosley. He is also survived by his stepmother Gisela McCafferty daughter Aimee Carey (James Carey) two grandson's DeAngelo and Domenick, and one granddaughter Jazmin two sisters Barbara Roe of seaford and Kim Dewey ( Kevin Dewey) of Seaford. And a host of nieces and Nephews.

Mr. McCafferty was applauded for his musical talents. He also held positions in medicine,security and production until his loss of eyesight forced him into retirement.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sussex Countian from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved