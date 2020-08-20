Was born on May 18,1951 and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug 5, 2020.



He was preceeded in death by his mother Marie McCafferty father William McCafferty and sisterLisa Jefferson. He is survived by his companionSabrina Moose and long time friend Loraine Mosley. He is also survived by his stepmother Gisela McCafferty daughter Aimee Carey (James Carey) two grandson's DeAngelo and Domenick, and one granddaughter Jazmin two sisters Barbara Roe of seaford and Kim Dewey ( Kevin Dewey) of Seaford. And a host of nieces and Nephews.



Mr. McCafferty was applauded for his musical talents. He also held positions in medicine,security and production until his loss of eyesight forced him into retirement.



