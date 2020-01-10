Home

Agnes Green

Notice Condolences

Agnes Green Notice
GREEN Agnes Joyce
(nee Light) Much loved Mum, Granny,
Great Granny and Sister, passed away peacefully on 31st December 2019. Reunited now with her 'Bri'.
Funeral service to be held at
Wealden Crematorium, Horam on Tuesday 14th January at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be made to 'Alzheimer's Society' and should be sent by post to
Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 10, 2020
