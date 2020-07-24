Home

Donald Anne (nee Sired) Aged 89, sadly passed away on July 9th 2020 after a long illness. She is now reunited with her husband George,
but will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
A private cremation will be held on
July 29th 2020 followed by a
memorial service at a later date.
A special thank you to the staff at the
St Peter and St James hospice in Chailey who lovingly cared for her during her last weeks. In lieu of flowers donations if desired maybe made directly on the hospice website http://stpjhospice.org.
Published in Sussex Express on July 24, 2020
