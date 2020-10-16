|
|
|
WINGROVE Antony 'Dougie' Passed away very suddenly on
Monday 21st September 2020.
He will be greatly missed by Sally
and all his family and friends.
His ceremony is by invitation only but will be available watch online on
Friday 13th November at 2.00pm.
Please visit our website to make a donation or for further details.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to 'Cancer Research UK' may be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 16, 2020