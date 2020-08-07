Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Howell

Notice Condolences

Arthur Howell Notice
HOWELL Arthur William Henry Peacefully at Lydfords Care Home
on 17th July at 9.00am. 101 years,
one month short of 102.
Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, father-in-law and friend. Funeral to be held on Tuesday 18th August, Ringmer Church at 10.45am, but is by invitation as numbers are restricted. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be made to either the 'Salvation Army' or the 'RAF Benevolent Fund' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent
Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273
813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -