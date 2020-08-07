|
|
|
HOWELL Arthur William Henry Peacefully at Lydfords Care Home
on 17th July at 9.00am. 101 years,
one month short of 102.
Beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, father-in-law and friend. Funeral to be held on Tuesday 18th August, Ringmer Church at 10.45am, but is by invitation as numbers are restricted. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be made to either the 'Salvation Army' or the 'RAF Benevolent Fund' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent
Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273
813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk .
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 7, 2020