Audrey Curd Notice
CURD Audrey Ellen It is with great sadness that we announce her death, aged 89.
She passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 8th September.
A mother, grandmother and
great grandmother, she will be
missed by everyone.
The funeral will be attended by family and invited guests only due to the current situation.
Family flowers only but donations can be made to Uckfield Hospital c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Sept. 18, 2020
