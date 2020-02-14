Home

SHOLL Audrey Beatrice Died peacefully at home
on 3rd February
surrounded by her family.
Loving wife of Tom and mother to
Jane, William and Sarah. Grandmother to Lorna, Jason and Daniel.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Pancras Church, Kingston,
on Friday 21st February at 2.00pm.
No flowers, donations if desired to
a charity of your own choice.
Special thanks to St Andrews Surgery, St Peter & St James Hospice
and the community nurses.
All enquiries to
Cooper & Son Funeral Service,
42 High Street, Lewes,
BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 14, 2020
