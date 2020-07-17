|
Carter Barbara Passed away peacefully
on 30th June 2020,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late William (Bill),
a much loved mother to Laurence and Stephen and caring grandmother of Emily, Nic, Georgie, Alex, Luke and Julia.
A private service will take place at
St. Leonard's Church, Seaford on Wednesday 5th August.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o Seaford & Newhaven Funeral Service, 22 Sutton Road, Seaford, BN25 1RU. Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Sussex Express on July 17, 2020