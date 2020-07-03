|
Elliot Barbara Died peacefully on June 26th.
A funeral service will take place on Friday 17th July,
3pm at the Downs Crematorium, Brighton, Main Chapel.
Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Lewes Intermediate Care and sent to Cooper & Son Funeral Service, 42 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2DD. Tel: 01273 475557.
Alternatively they can be made online via www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/53157
All enquiries regarding the funeral are to be made through Cooper & Son directly.
Published in Sussex Express on July 3, 2020