Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Barbara Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL Barbara Jean (87)
Passed away peacefully
at Lydfords Care Home
on Thursday 26th March.
A loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother. She will be
greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral Service on Tuesday 14th April
at the Kent & Sussex Crematorium
10:45am, immediate family only.
Memorial service at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations made
payable to Alzheimers Research UK.
c/o Fuller & Scott, The Wakelyns
Civic Approach, Uckfield, TN22 1AJ,
01825 763241
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -