MITCHELL Barbara Jean (87)
Passed away peacefully
at Lydfords Care Home
on Thursday 26th March.
A loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother. She will be
greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral Service on Tuesday 14th April
at the Kent & Sussex Crematorium
10:45am, immediate family only.
Memorial service at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations made
payable to Alzheimers Research UK.
c/o Fuller & Scott, The Wakelyns
Civic Approach, Uckfield, TN22 1AJ,
01825 763241
Published in Sussex Express on Apr. 10, 2020