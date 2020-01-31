Home

Grace Independent Funeral Directors
74 Springett Avenue
Ringmer, East Sussex BN85QX
01273 813333
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00
Wealden Crematorium
WICKHAM Betty
(née ELPHICK,
formerly LINE) passed away peacefully on
21st January 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother,
she will be sadly missed.
Her funeral service is to be
held at Wealden Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th February at 12.00pm. Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, may be made to either the 'British Heart Foundation' or the 'Alzheimer's Society' and should be
sent by post to Grace - Independent
Funeral Directors, 74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer, BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333.
Alternatively, made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Jan. 31, 2020
