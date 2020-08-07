|
|
|
SHEPHERD Beverley Ann Margaret On 23rd July 2020 aged 84 years.
Loving mother to Kate.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to CLIC Sargent
c/o Richard Green Funeral Service,
170 High Street, Lewes,
East Sussex, BN7 1YE. Tel: 01273 488121.
www.rgreenfs.co.uk.
May the road rise up to meet you,
may the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm upon
your face, the rains soft upon your
fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Published in Sussex Express on Aug. 7, 2020