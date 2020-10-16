|
ALLEN Bob Passed away following a long illness on 6th October 2020, aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband of Marilyn,
Dad and Grandad Bobby,
he will be sorely missed.
His funeral is by invitation only at Woodvale Crematorium on
Thursday 22nd October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, may be made to 'South Eastern Kidney Patients Association (SEKPA)' and should be sent by post to Grace - Independent Funeral Directors,
74 Springett Avenue, Ringmer,
BN8 5QX, tel: 01273 813333. Alternatively made online via www.gracefuneraldirectors.co.uk.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 16, 2020