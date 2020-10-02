Home

Seaford & Newhaven
22 Sutton Road
Seaford, Sussex BN25 1RU
01323 893889
Brian Ashdown

Brian Ashdown Notice
Ashdown Brian Victor Passed away on
16th September 2020
Much loved Husband to Marilyn, Father to Karen, Alison
and Julie and Grandfather to Erin, Dana, Evie, Isla, Delilah, Fearne,
Chester and Casper.

Funeral service at
Eastbourne Crematorium
on 13th October.
Close family and invited guests
only due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made
to RNLI Newhaven Lifeboat or Mesothelioma UK c/o
Seaford & Newhaven Funeral service 22 Sutton Road, Seaford BN25 1RU
We are hoping to have a celebration
of his life at a later date.
Published in Sussex Express on Oct. 2, 2020
