Brian Hemsley

Brian Hemsley Notice
Hemsley Brian George Albert Passed away peacefully at home on 18th January 2020, aged 81 years, after a long illness bravely borne. A true gentleman,
who will be greatly missed by his
sisters, family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at All Saint's Church,
Old Heathfield, TN21 9AG on
Tuesday 18th February 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to either the
'Royal British Legion' or 'All Saint's Church Cross Repair Fund'
may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service
on 01435 862648
Published in Sussex Express on Feb. 7, 2020
