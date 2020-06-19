|
|
|
Harris Cassie Sue, Ros and Kathy would like to
thank everyone who have sent their condolences, the huge amount of cards, messages and have shared lovely memories of their mum.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions there could only be a private
funeral service for close family.
We would also like to thank the large number of people who came out
on Thursday 11th June to pay their respects and say goodbye to Cassie as she passed by on her final journey.
When we are able, we plan to
have a memorial service, if you
would like to share your stories and photographs for this occasion please contact one of her daughters.
Published in Sussex Express on June 19, 2020