Gibbs Catherine Passed away peacefully at home on 7th June.
A much loved mother to Frankie, Barbara, Linda and Philip
a loving grandmother,
great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
Much loved by all who knew her.
Private service at
Eastbourne Crematorium at 11.00am on Thursday 25th June.
Family flowers only.
Donations for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent to Seaford & Newhaven Funeral Service 22 Sutton Road Seaford
BN25 1RU Tel: 01323 893889
Published in Sussex Express on June 19, 2020