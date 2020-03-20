|
FRY Cecil Sadly passed away on 3rd March 2020. Aged 92 years. Loving husband of the late Gill and a loving father and grandad. He will be much missed by family and friends. Funeral
service is to take place at Kent & Sussex Crematorium, Tunbridge Wells on Monday 30th March at 12.15 p.m. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to The Salvation Army c/o
Richard Green Funeral Service, 125 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 1RN. Tel: 01825 760601.
It was Cecil's wish for no black to
be worn at his funeral. www.rgreenfs.co.uk
Published in Sussex Express on Mar. 20, 2020